Flight range of North Korean missiles 370 km, altitude 90 km, Seoul says

It was noted that the US and South Korean representatives continue to study the tactical and technical specifications of the missiles.

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. North Korea’s missiles flew about 370 km with a flight altitude of about 90 km, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier reported that Pyongyang had carried out a launch of two unspecified types of projectiles toward the Sea of Japan.

For its part, the Japanese Ministry of Defense stated that North Korea had conducted a test firing of two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs). According to the Japanese coast guard, they failed to reach the country’s territory or its exclusive economic zone.

On October 2, North Korea announced the successful test of a ballistic missile for Pukguksong-3-class (Polar Star) submarines. It flew 450 km and reached an altitude of 910 km, but, as Pyongyang noted, it could have covered a greater distance if the launch had been carried out at an optimum angle.