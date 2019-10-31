South Korean military confirms North Korea missile launch

North Korea launches two missiles, one of them reaches Japan's economic zone — official

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. North Korea has fired unidentified projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Thursday.

"North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles toward the East Sea (the Sea of Japan)," the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the statement.

Earlier, Japanese TV reported that North Korea may have launched another missile on Thursday.

The Japan Coast Guard, which detected the alleged missile launch, has called on all ships in the Sea of Japan to remain vigilant and follow the news.