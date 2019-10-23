Turkey confirms Sochi agreements with Russia on Syria begin to be implemented

ANKARA, October 23. /TASS/. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has confirmed Wednesday that agreements reached with Russia on the settlement in northern Syria have begun to be implemented, Turkey’s Milliyet newspaper quoted the statement of the ministry.

"In accordance with the agreements between the Turkish and Russian presidents, joint work begins today. The memorandum suggests that the current stage does not require a new operation outside the zone [of the Peace Spring operation]," the ministry said. The military confirm that they are decisive in "continuing to counter terrorism and prevent a terrorist corridor near Turkish borders from being formed."

In accordance with the agreements by Putin and Erdogan, on October 23, 2019, at noon Russian military police and Syrian border guards are to enter the Syrian side of the Turkish-Syrian border, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring, to facilitate the removal of YPG (People’s Protection Units) elements and their weapons to the depth of 30 km from the Turkish-Syrian border, which should be finalized in 150 hours. When this time lapses, joint Russian-Turkish patrols will start in the west and the east of the area of Operation Peace Spring with a depth of 10 km, except Qamishli city.