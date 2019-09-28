Putin to visit France to say farewell to ex-President Jacques Chirac

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit France on Monday to attend an official ceremony commemorating former French President Jacques Chirac, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"Yes," he said when asked by TASS whether Putin would attend the commemorative service.

Earlier, Agence France-Presse reported citing the Elysee Palace that the Russian president was expected at the ceremony.

Jacques Chirac passed away on September 26 at the age of 86, with his loved ones by his bedside. He served as France's president from 1995 to 2007 and retired from politics after his second office. In 2005, he was diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease. In 2016, his health deteriorated dramatically following the passing of his elder daughter. The last three years, he did not take part in official ceremonies and rarely invited visitors.

Monday was declared a day of national morning in France. Flags will be lowered to half-staff and a minute’s silence will be held in public buildings across the country.