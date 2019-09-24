Spain’s Supreme Court rules dictator Franco’s remains can be exhumed and moved

MADRID, September 24. /TASS/. The Spanish Supreme Court has backed the move to exhume remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco (1892-1975) from a mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen monumental complex near Madrid and move them to a different location, the Supreme Court told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court rejected an appeal filed by the family [of Franco]," the court’s press service pointed out. Therefore, the Spanish government can now move the dictator’s remains to the cemetery of El Pardo instead of a crypt in the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid — the wish expressed by the dictator’s grandchildren.