Russia’s embassy to Greece slams US 'cynical' policy in Balkans

ATHENS, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Greece has slammed the remarks by US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer about Russia’s alleged destabilizing role in the Balkans as absurd referring to Washington’s "cynical" policy in the region.

"Recent pronouncements by Special Representative of the United States to the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer about Russia’s role in the region is another example of absolutely unsubstantiated and absurd claims made by Washington," the embassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.