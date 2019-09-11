Russia’s embassy to Greece slams US 'cynical' policy in Balkans

ATHENS, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Greece has slammed the remarks by US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer about Russia’s alleged destabilizing role in the Balkans as absurd referring to Washington’s "cynical" policy in the region.
"Recent pronouncements by Special Representative of the United States to the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer about Russia’s role in the region is another example of absolutely unsubstantiated and absurd claims made by Washington," the embassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Unacceptable attacks on Balkan nations’ longstanding friendly relations with Russia along with the intimidation of major projects that the Balkan countries are promoting together with Russia are aimed at hushing up the US cynical policy in the region," the diplomatic mission said.
In an interview with Montenegro’s state-owned broadcaster RTCG published by the Greek daily Voria, Palmer voiced concern over Russia’s role in the Western Balkans, claiming that Moscow pursues a goal of maintaining and strengthening the uncertainty and instability in the region.