Moldovan MPs will visit Moscow to improve relations, says president

Dodon mentioned the need for balanced relations with all international partners, noting that the country’s government has not set this goal for the last 10 years. "For the last three years, we have held a blatant anti-Russian campaign. Now the new government has to recover relations with all foreign partners," he said, noting that the previous government led by the Democratic Party of Moldova has even managed to spoil relations with the EU.

Dodon noted that in early September, he plans to visit Brussels, Moscow and Washington. In late September, Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu is expected to visit Moscow. The main topic to discuss during the visits to Russia is a new contract for the delivery of Russian gas, along with trade relations.

In June, the Moldovan parliament hammered out a new majority coalition between the president-backing Socialist Party and Acum (Now) bloc to remove the Democratic Party, controlled by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, from power. In response, party representatives blocked off the state institutions and demanded a dissolution of the parliament. The European Union, Russia, the United States and other countries came out in support of the new authorities, while Plahotniuc fled the country.

During the rule of the Democratic Party of Moldova, the relations between Moldova and Russia deteriorated, virtually having been suspended at the governmental and parliamentary levels. Former Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip even warned local officials against visiting Moscow.