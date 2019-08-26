Japan to continue discussion on resuming G7-Russia dialogue, says Abe

BIARRITZ /France/, August 26. /TASS/. Japan wants to continue the discussion aimed at resuming the dialogue between the Group of Seven nations and Russia, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a press conference after the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz on Monday.

"The leaders of the countries that bear big responsibility are holding a serious dialogue and are trying to elaborate solutions for various international problems. This is what the G7 summit is. For this purpose, Russia’s constructive involvement is needed," Abe stressed, noting that he would fly to Vladivostok next week to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum where he would hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to continue the discussion aimed at resuming the dialogue between the G7 and Russia," he said.

US President Donald Trump earlier said he still believed it was useful to invite Russia to the next G7 summit in the United States but said he doubted that all the other G7 leaders would agree with that.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the Kremlin does not consider it possible to return to the G8 format without the consensus of all the G7 countries on this issue.