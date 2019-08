MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A shooter who injured six police officers in the US city of Philadelphia has been taken in custody, the city's police said on Twitter.

"Suspect is in custody. SWAT is still clearing the house," the tweet reads.

"All six officers who were shot have been released from area hospitals," Philadelphia police added.

According to media reports, the suspect surrendered after an hours-long standoff with police.