At least 6 police officers injured in Philadelphia shooting

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. At least six police officers received gunshot wounds in a shootout in the north of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) said in a Twitter post.

The shootout, which began at about 16:30 local time on Wednesday (23:30 Moscow time), still continues in the north of the city.

"SIX (6) PPD Officers shot - at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries," police said without elaborating about the nature of those injuries.

CBS earlier reported that at least one of the officers was injured in a car accident as he was driving to the scene. Originally, police arrived to the area as part of an ongoing drug-related investigation.

According to PPD, the situation is still "active and ongoing."

"Officers continue to attempt to communicate with suspect; suspect is still firing at officers," another Twitter post says.

Unnamed police sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the suspect was livestreaming on Facebook, but the stream is now over. Police Commissioner Richard Ross told the paper two officers remain trapped inside the house. He did not elaborate on whether those officers sustained any injuries.

Ross later told reporters that the shooter refused to negotiate or lay down arms.

According to CBS sources, another suspect was earlier detained nearby.

US President Donald Trump was informed about the incident, the White House press service said.