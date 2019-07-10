Russia, US outline areas for deeper discussion of Arctic issues

HELSINKI, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have outlined the main areas for a deeper discussion of the issues relating to the Arctic Region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on the outcomes of the talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

"The fact that the meeting took place in Helsinki has pushed us towards the discussion of Arctic issues. This is the area where both sides tend to have a positive outlook. We have outlined possible areas for further expanded discussion," he said.

"Due to the circumstances unrelated to the Arctic, we have witnessed a certain stalemate in Russian-American dialogue in this area in recent years. Now we have to overcome this. It is important that we have felt the interest of the US side," Ryabkov added.