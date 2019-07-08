Zelensky suggests meeting with Putin in Minsk

KIEV, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has suggested meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk and that the encounter should be brokered by mediation from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

"I want to address Russian President Vladimir Putin. Do we need to talk? Yes, we do. Let’s discuss who owns Crimea and who is not present in Donbass," Zelensky said in a video address posted on his Facebook page.

The Ukrainian leader also suggested that the talks should be mediated by US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I think Alexander Lukashenko will be glad to receive us in Minsk," he said.