Russian servicemen deliver aid to Damascus suburb

DAMASCUS, July 7. /TASS/. Humanitarian assistance from Russia has been delivered to residents of the Hamuria neighborhood in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus that was captured by militants and subsequently retaken by government forces during the Syrian conflict.

Sergei Maloletko, a spokesperson for the Russian Center for reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria, said Russian servicemen are to distribute "over 2,000 food packages containing basic foodstuffs such as canned meat, rice, flour, sugar, tea."

At least 500 families are to get the Russian aid.

Hamuria was seriously damaged in the hostilities. The majority of those who came to receive Russian aid were women.

"My husband and one of my sons died fighting against the militants. Luckily, Hamuria is now returning to peaceful life. I’m a school teacher, and we will start teaching kids in September. We are very grateful to you for the food," a local woman said.

Another female resident described situation in the region as critical: "We have no food, we survive only on products delivered by you or the Syrian government." "The majority of Hamuria residents are women and children," she added.

A team of Russian military doctors provided medical assistance to the residents.