Japan will not send military to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers — defense minister

TOKYO, June 18. /TASS/. Japan will not send military forces to the Gulf of Oman after last week's attack on the two tankers there, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Tuesday.

"It is not clear who is behind the attack, and there were no Japanese citizens onboard [the tankers]. Attacks did not continue, and there is no need to send Japan's Defense Forces there," Iwaya said.

He added that Tokyo closely follows the developments in the region after an escalation in the relations between the United States and Iran.

On June 13, two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman after an attack. The crews, with Russian nationals among their members, were evacuated by the Iranian rescue services and taken to the port of Jask. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Iran is responsible for the attacks. Tehran has denied any involvement in the incident.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norway's Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.