Sports Minister Degtyaryov nominated for president of Russian Olympics Committee

UFA, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev proposed Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev as president of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Tarpishchev announced the nomination at a meeting of the Russian Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports, which is taking place as part of a conference called "Russia - Country of Sports" in the Russian city of Ufa.

On October 15, the committee’s incumbent president, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, proposed to elect his replacement as he would be leaving the post earlier.

"The time has come to consolidate efforts in sports activities. It has become pressing to consider the option for our minister Degtyaryov to run for the post of the president of the national Olympic committee. If all power is in the same hands, it could allow us to work more effectively for the good of our Motherland," Tarpishchev said.

President Vladimir Putin said he doesn’t object to Degtyarev’s nomination.

"The proposal, indeed, deserves the most careful consideration. We should think about it. You are right," Putin said. "In modern-day conditions, it may be justified.".