Russian athletes win six medals on second day of Paris Paralympics

PARIS, August 30. /TASS/. Russian athletes won one gold, one silver and four bronze medals on the second day of the Paris Paralympics.

Andrey Kalina became the champion in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB8 race. Vladimir Sotnikov won a silver medal in men’s 100 backstroke S13 race. Swimmers Kirill Pulver, Darya Lukyanenko and Viktoriya Isciulova won bronze medals. Runner Andrey Vdovin came third in men’s 100m T37 race.

After the two day of competition, Russian athletes have won a total of nine medals: one gold, three silver and five bronze ones.

The Paris Paralympics will end on September 8. Russian athletes are authorized to compete only in neutral status, and their medals will not be taken into account in overall medal count.