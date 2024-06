KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s national team has won the phygital football tournament at the BRICS games in Kazan.

In the final, the Russians prevailed over Kazakhstan’s national team 9-7. The Russians bested the opponents both during the physical (3-2) and the digital (6-5) stages.

Venezuela came in third, conquering athletes from Brazil.

The 2024 BRICS Games are being held in Russia’s Kazan June 12-23, featuring events in 20 different sports.