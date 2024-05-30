Russia’s Medvedev advances at 2024 French Open after his Serbian opponent retires

PARIS, May 30. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev advanced to the next round of the 2024 French Open in Paris on Thursday after defeating 2nd Round opponent Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Less than an hour into the match, which Medvedev was winning 6-1; 5-0, the Serbian player retired due to medical reasons.

Medvedev, 28, is currently fifth in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings. In 2022, the top Russian racket spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2024 French Open is taking place in the Paris, "City of Light," between May 26 and June 9. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts and offers a purse of 53.478 million euros (almost $57.900 million) in prize money.