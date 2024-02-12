Tickets for 2024 Games of the Future in Kazan in huge demand — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Tickets for events at the 2024 Games of the Future, which are set to kick off in Russia this month, are selling like hot cakes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on Monday.

"The tournament’s participants are provided with all services, including transportation and accommodation," Chernyshenko, who oversees issues of sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said speaking at a session with Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"This tournament will be broadcast by over 600 Russian and foreign companies," he continued. "The Games will be covered by 600 Russian and foreign media outlets, including all-Russia television broadcasters and digital platforms - VK Play and Trovo."

"Tickets are selling like hot cakes and we are seeing a big demand for them," Russia’s deputy PM said. "I invite everyone to take part in the Games of the Future and to follow the developments of this tournament online."

Chernyshenko also said that the first participants of the Games of the Future are expected to arrive in Kazan on February 15 adding that over 2,000 people from Russia and abroad would be working during the upcoming event.

2024 Games of the Future

The inaugural cybersport Games of the Future will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between February 21 and March 3, 2024. They will consist of new disciplines combining advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity.

The competitions are designed to use cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tournament offers $25 million in prize money.

As part of the preparations for the Games of the Future, Russia has organized a series of Phygital Games. The first Phygital Games were held in September 2022 and they were followed by numerous editions until today with the most recent one held in Kazan between October 5 and 22.