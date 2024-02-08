Chinese athletes to participate in 2024 Games of the Future in Russia — Xi to Putin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their telephone conversation that China’s athletes would participate in all sports events organized by Russia this year, including the 2024 Games of the Future, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"The Chinese side has confirmed the participation of its athletes in the Games of the Future in Kazan as well as in other sports tournaments organized by Russia this year," Ushakov said.

According to him, the leaders also discussed other aspects of Russian-Chinese cooperation.

"They [the presidents] focused on the full-scale resumption of educational, cultural and sporting links at all levels in the wake of the involuntary decline caused by the [COVID-19] pandemic," the Russian official said.

Ushakov also said that both leaders positively assessed the results of the last bilateral Years of Cooperation event in the sphere of physical culture and sports.

"Both sides expressed confidence that another large-scale project, the Cross-Cultural Years [between Russia and China] will be a success. This project is slated for 2024-2025," Ushakov added.

2024 Games of the Future

The inaugural cybersport Games of the Future will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between February 21 and March 3, 2024. They will consist of new disciplines combining advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity.

The competitions are designed to use cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tournament offers $25 million in prize money.

As part of the preparations for the Games of the Future, Russia has organized a series of Phygital Games. The first Phygital Games were held in September 2022 and they were followed by numerous editions until today with the most recent one held in Kazan between October 5 and 22.