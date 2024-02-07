Over 2,000 participants to take part in 2024 Games of the Future in Russia — deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. More than 2,000 people from over 100 countries will participate in the 2024 Games of the Future, which is set to kick off in Russia this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on Wednesday.

"There is enormous interest regarding them [the Games]," Chernyshenko, who oversees issues of sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said in an interview with TASS. "The inaugural international multi-sport tournament, the Games of the Future, will definitely be one of this year’s landmark sports events."

"These competitions are designed to open a new chapter in the world of sports, to demonstrate a unique sporting concept to the international community," he continued. "The tournament’s program includes 21 innovative Phygital disciplines combining modern technologies, digital environment and physical activities."

"The competition’s format includes the use of cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, information technologies and artificial intelligence," Chernyshenko said. "The Games of the Future is a grand international tournament as we are preparing to host more than 260 experienced teams and some 2,000 participants."

"We have already approved the applications of participants from over 100 countries and participation in the tournament is open both at the club and individual levels. The tournament’s broadcast will be available both on streaming services and online platforms and will also be on the program of international broadcasters," he added.

2024 Games of the Future

The inaugural cybersport Games of the Future will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan between February 21 and March 3, 2024. They will consist of new disciplines combining advanced technology, the digital environment and physical activity.

The competitions are designed to use cutting-edge developments in cybersports, robotics, both augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The tournament offers $25 million in prize money.

As part of the preparations for the Games of the Future, Russia has organized a series of Phygital Games. The first Phygital Games were held in September 2022 and they were followed by numerous editions until today with the most recent one held in Kazan between October 5 and 22.