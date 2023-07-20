MMA legend Jeff Monson not planning on retiring any time soon

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. US-born mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson has decided not to retire and will fight several more times, as he himself told TASS on Thursday.

According to earlier reports, Monson will fight against former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champion Oleg Taktarov on August 4.

"The fight against Taktarov won’t be the last fight of my career. I’m not retiring just yet. The last fight will take place later, and against another opponent," Monson said.

The fight between Monson and Taktarov will be held under MMA rules, the organizers told TASS.

Taktarov, 55, has a record of 17 wins, five defeats and two draws. Monson, 52, has a record of 61 wins, 27 defeats and two draws. Earlier, Monson renounced his US citizenship and obtained a Russian passport in 2018.