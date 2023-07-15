Czech tennis player Vondrousova crowned Wimbledon champion

LONDON, July 15. /TASS/. Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova took down Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon tennis championship on Saturday.

The unseeded Vondrousova overpowered Jabeur (No. 6 seed at the tournament) in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Vondrousova has become the first ever unseeded player to be crowned Wimbledon champion and it is the Czech tennis player’s first Grand Slam title. Vondrousova advanced to her first Wimbledon final and her second Grand Slam final. In 2019, she reached the French Open final, where she lost to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.

This season’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, Wimbledon, kicked off on July 3 and unlike last year’s event, Russian players were allowed to compete, but under certain conditions.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877. This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 3 and 16 and has $56.3 million in prize money up for grabs.