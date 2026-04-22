Russia hands over two new medical mobile laboratories to Congo — sanitary watchdog

BRAZZAVILLE /the Republic of the Congo/, April 22. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova presented Congo's Minister of Health and Population, Jean-Rosaire Ibara with certificates for two up-to-date mobile laboratories, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held within the framework of the 2nd Russia-Africa International Conference on Combating Infectious Diseases.

"One of the presented laboratories is a mobile complex on the chassis of a GAZ off-road vehicle. Due to its characteristics, it is capable of versatile work in the most remote areas of the Republic of the Congo. The laboratory boasts equipment capable of carrying out some 1,800 tests per day on 30 various infections, including express methods that provide results in just 30 minutes," the press office of Rospotrebnadzor (the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing) said in a statement.

The other laboratory is a mobile pneumatic frame laboratory. The key advantages of this laboratory are its extreme compactness and easy transportation as it can be hauled by any means of transportation in disassembled form. The pneumatic frame laboratory is also highly productive, capable of conducting more than 1,300 tests using various methods.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the presentation of mobile laboratories’ certificates is an example of continued successful cooperation between Russia and the Republic of the Congo in the healthcare field. In February 2025, a mobile monitoring and diagnostic laboratory on a Kamaz truck chassis was handed over to the country and was effectively used to combat the outbreak of cholera last August.

The mobile pneumatic frame laboratory demonstrated its effectiveness and important role in localizing the outbreak of intestinal infections in the Republic of the Congo in 2023. Within four weeks, epidemiologists and infectious diseases specialists from Rospotrebnadzor successfully organized anti-epidemic measures in the city of Dolisie, which was the hotbed for the spread of the disease. The comprehensive measures helped reduce the spread of dangerous intestinal infections 16-fold.