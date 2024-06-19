Moscow City Court leaves four suspected accomplices in Crocus attack in detention

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court left three members of the Islomov family and Alisher Kasimov, accused for aiding in the Crocus City Hall attack in the Moscow Region, in custody.

"The court ruled: to leave the complaint filed by Aminchon, Dilovar and Isroil Islomov, as well as Alisher Kasimov, without satisfaction, and leave the first instance court’s ruling without changes," the court announced.

Previously, Moscow’s Basmanny Court prolonged the arrest for all defendants under this case until August 22.