Police say French tourists were not trying to break into Baikonur spaceport

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The two French tourists who were found near the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, one of whom died, were not trying to break into the facility, a law enforcement source told TASS on Tuesday.

"The two tourists, who turned out to be French nationals, made no attempt to enter the spaceport," the source said. "They were taking pictures of buildings in the steppe, one of them felt sick and the other went to ask for help at the nearest checkpoint, however, there was no time to help, the tourist died of dehydration."

The source added that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

According to earlier media reports, two French tourists attempted to enter the premises of the Baikonur spaceport.

A source in the Russian space industry later told TASS that the incident involving the duo of French tourists occurred outside the Baikonur spaceport.

"The incident involving the two French tourists occurred on territory that was not controlled by the spaceport’s security. The two French tourists at issue are reportedly subterranean explorers," the source said.