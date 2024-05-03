Over 9,000 troops to march on Moscow’s Red Square during Victory Day Parade — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Over 9,000 troops and 70 weapons systems will participate in the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"The main military parade on Red Square will involve more than 9,000 personnel and 70 weapons systems. The foot columns will comprise regiments, battalions and companies of the armed services and military branches, parade units from Suvorov infantry and Nakhimov naval, cadet and military musical schools, members of the Young Army youth movement, female service members, Cossacks and a consolidated military band," the defense minister said during a conference call with military commanders.

"Also, participants in the special military operation will march across Red Square. The parade will end with a fly-past of Russian Knights and Swifts aerobatic groups," he specified.

The Victory Day Parade devoted to the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany will traditionally take place on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9. A final rehearsal of Russia’s Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will take place on May 5.

Overall, military parades will take place in 28 Russian cities on May 9 and involve more than 50,000 troops and about 1,000 items of armament and military hardware.