EU border checkpoint closest to Russia’s St. Petersburg to cut its working hours

HELSINKI, April 18. /TASS/. Estonia’s Narva, the closest EU border checkpoint to Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, will cut its working hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting from May 1, Estonia’s ERR public broadcaster reported.

Prior to that, the checkpoint was open round the clock.

The changes were attributed to reconstruction works on the Russian side of the checkpoint, Ivangorod, which made it impossible to cross the border by vehicles. The reconstruction began on February 1, 2024.

At present, the Narva-Ivangorod border crossing point is open only to pedestrian travelers.

The checkpoint is particularly important for neighboring Finland, where all automobile crossing points on the border with Russia have remained closed since late November 2023.