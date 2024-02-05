FSB thwarts terrorist attack against Crimean official

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) against a top Crimean official; three suspects have been detained, the FSB’s public relations center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has prevented a terrorist act organized by the Security Service of Ukraine against one of the leaders of the Republic of Crimea," it said. "The Russian Federal Security Service officers detained in Crimea a group of individuals, including Russian citizens Bodnar V. A., Shevchenko O. V. V. and Ananyev V. V., who acted on the instructions of the SBU in a plot to blow up a car belonging to a representative of the Crimean authorities in Simferopol," it added.

"The detainees have confessed," the FSB said.