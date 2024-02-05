Tighter security needed for Russian expats’ presidential vote — Russian Embassy in Finland

HELSINKI, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Finland has asked the Finnish authorities to ensure enhanced security measures for expatriate Russian citizens living in the Nordic country during voting in the Russian presidential election next month, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission in Helsinki told TASS on Monday.

"The Embassy asked the Finnish authorities to provide for enhanced security measures for the diplomatic mission and Russian voters during the election," the spokesman said.

The voting in the Russian presidential election in Finland will be held on March 17 on the premises of the Russian Embassy in Helsinki between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 - 18:00 GMT).

Russian nationals aged 18 years old and above are eligible to vote in the election at the diplomatic mission in Finland if they have a Russian foreign travel passport.

The Federation Council, or upper house of the Russian parliament, formally designated March 17, 2024 as the date of the presidential election. In turn, the Central Election Commission (CEC) decided that citizens within the country will be able to cast their ballots during a three-day voting period on March 15-17, making this Russia’s first three-day presidential election.