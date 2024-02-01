Hacker arrested in Moscow for attacks on critical IT infrastructure, pleads guilty

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court has arrested hacker Artem Khoroshilov, who is accused of carrying out DDoS attacks on critical information infrastructure in Russia, the court's press service has told TASS.

The court extended pretrial detention of Artem Khoroshilov for a period of 3 months, until May 12, 2024. He is accused of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 274.1 of the Criminal Code (unlawful influence on critical information infrastructure).

A law enforcement official said Khoroshilov, detained by FSB investigators, was currently in custody at the Lefortovo pretrial detention center.

Khoroshilov pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.