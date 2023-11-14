Many new movies to be showed to Russian audience in 2024 — presidential adviser

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The next year promises to be successful in Russia from the standpoint of film distribution, advisor to the Russian President Vladimir Tolstoy told TASS in an interview.

"We have very optimistic forecasts for the first quarter of 2024 because many movies are being prepared for release. A variety of films will be released, The Master and Margarita, The Serf 2, The Bremen Musicians, and The Air. In other words, there will be films for family viewing, the art house films, and the movies for the general audience. I believe they will be able to draw attention and demonstrate good box office receipts," Tolstoy said.

Not merely the first quarter but the entire next year is expected to be successful in the movie industry, the advisor added.