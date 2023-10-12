Russian TV series takes top prize at Minnesota WebFest

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The fantasy TV series "Superposition" starring Pavel Tabakov, Konstantin Lavronenko and Lukerya Ilyashenko was recognized as the best TV series at the Minnesota WebFest film festival in the US, the press service of the project reported.

"The science fiction web series Superposition by Russian director Vadim Valiullin won Best Overall Series at the Minnesota WebFest film festival," it said.

As the story unfolds, the main character, played by Pavel Tabakov, is trying to find his father - a professor of quantum physics who had disappeared mysteriously. During the search, he learns that his father proved the existence of a multiverse, where alternative versions of each person live in different worlds. But interfering in the parallel worlds can lead to devastating consequences, even destroying them. Among the other lead actors are Konstantin Lavronenko, Marina Zudina and Lukerya Ilyashenko. The 10-episode project was released on November 10, 2022 on four online streaming services - IVI, Okko, Premier and Wink.

The Minnesota WebFest was founded in 2017 in Duluth to introduce Minnesota and US audiences to the best online series from around the world, and to showcase the best creative filmmaking from Minnesota to the world. The festival is an affiliate of the International Web Series World Cup, which determines the best web series projects in the world.