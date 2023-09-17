Azerbaijan’s Red Crescent hails agreement on cargo delivery to Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, September 17. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Red Crescent has welcomed the agreement on the parallel delivery of cargoes to Nagorno-Karabakh along the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads and is ready to offer any support for this process.

"The Azerbaijani Red Crescent hails the agreement on the delivery of cargoes to the territories where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily destroyed, by cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads," it said, adding that it is inadmissible to politicize and hamper cargo deliveries.

"If necessary, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent, which is an independent and neutral organization, is ready to offer any support for this proves," it stressed.

Earlier in the day, Nagorno-Karabakh’s authorities accepted the proposal of the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross to receive humanitarian cargoes along the Lachin and Aghdam roads.

On September 12, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry reiterated Baku’s readiness to open the Lachin road, along with the Aghdam-Stepanakert route, to transport humanitarian cargoes to Nagorno-Karabakh with the help of the ICRC.