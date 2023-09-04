Moscow court fines Twitch for refusal to localize data

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. A Moscow court has levied a fine against Twitch video streaming service in the amount of 13 mln rubles ($134,000) for repeated refusal to localize personal data of Russian citizens, a source in the press service of the Tagansky district court told TASS.

"The ruling of the justice of the peace of judicial section No. 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow determines Twitch Interactive company guilty of an administrative violation stipulated in Part 9, Article 13.11 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code. It is subjected to an administrative fine amounting to 13 mln rubles," the press service said.

Last summer, Twitch Interactive was fined 2 mln rubles by the same court for refusal to localize personal data of Russian citizens.