No information at hand on Wagner chief’s funeral, Putin not attending regardless — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information on Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s funeral, but Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not supposed" to attend regardless of what arrangements are made, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is not supposed to attend; as for the funeral, we don’t have any information. It is up to his family and friends to make a decision and we cannot say anything without them," Peskov pointed out.

On August 27, the Russian Investigative Committee completed DNA tests on victims of an airplane crash in the Tver Region. A committee spokesperson told TASS that all those killed in the crash had been identified, and the information corresponded with the passenger manifest, on which Prigozhin was listed.

An Embraer business jet en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region late on August 23. All ten people on board were killed. A criminal investigation was launched into a violation of safety regulations and rules for the operation of transport vehicles.