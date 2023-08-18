North Korea installs memorial plaque to commemorate Soviet soldier — Russian embassy

SEOUL, August 18. /TASS/. A memorial plaque commemorating a Soviet master sergeant, Vasily Isupov, was installed at the mass burial ground of Soviet soldier in Uiju County in North Korea’s North Pyongan Province, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang reported on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

"On August 16, the embassy’s diplomats visited the mass grave in the picturesque county of Uiju, where a memorial plaque was installed on the previous day to commemorate Master Sergeant Vasily Isupov, one of the four soldiers buried there," the embassy said.

According to it, the fallen sergeant was identified with the use of the Russian Defense Ministry’s archives. Russian diplomats thanked the local People’s Committee for "carefully cherishing the memory of the soldiers-liberators and their assistance in placing the memorial stone."

August 15 marked the anniversary of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula, which coincided with Japan’s surrender in World War II. On August 15, 1945, Emperor Hirohito of Japan delivered a radio address to his subjects in which he acknowledged that the country could no longer continue the war and had to accept the terms of the Potsdam Declaration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged messages of greetings on the 78th anniversary of the entire Peninsula’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.