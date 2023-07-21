Former head of DPR militia Igor Strelkov detained in Moscow — wife

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Former head of the militia of the People Republic of Donetsk (DPR), Igor Strelkov (Girkin), has been detained in Moscow, his wife Miroslava Reginskaya told TASS on Friday.

"My husband has been charged under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (extremism)," she said.

TASS received confirmation from law enforcement agencies about the arrest of Strelkov.

"On Friday morning, Igor Strelkov (Girkin) was detained in Moscow. Currently, he is under investigation," a representative in the law enforcement agencies said.

In 2014, Igor Girkin led the militia of the DPR, served as Minister of Defense of the republic. He also served as head of the Novorossiya public movement.