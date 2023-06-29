Those who ordered assassination of Zakhar Prilepin still unidentified — investigation

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Investigators have been unable to establish who ordered the assassination of writer Zakhar Prilepin, according to a TASS reporter present at the court hearing on extending the arrest of defendant Alexander Permyakov.

"I move that the court proceedings be closed. The contractors from the terrorist community have not been identified, the assassination weapons have not been fully identified. An open court proceeding would reveal personal information about the officers involved in search and investigation measures in this case," an Investigative Committee investigator said at the opening of the hearing.

The judge satisfied the appeal and closed the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court ruled to extend Permyakov’s arrest until October 6.

On May 6, Prilepin’s car was blown up in Pionersky, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The writer’s brother in arms Alexander Shubin, who served with Prilepin in the military both before and after the beginning of the special military operation, was killed in the attack, while Prilepin himself was injured. Alexander Permyakov, born in the DPR, was detained under suspicion of involvement in the attack and later admitted that he acted under orders from Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The Investigative Committee charged Permyakov under Criminal Code articles 205 (terror attack) and 222.1 (illegal purchase, handover, sale, storage, transportation, shipment or carrying of explosives or explosive devices).