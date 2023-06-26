Russia hopes UNESCO will not be roped into Kiev’s plans to remove relics from Ukraine

PARIS, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent mission to UNESCO hopes that the organization will not be dragged into Kiev’s plans to move relics abroad from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Rinat Alyautdinov told TASS on Monday.

"We hope that UNESCO, whose mission is to protect cultural heritage and prevent its illegal trafficking, will not be dragged into the criminal schemes of the Kiev regime, which is instigating inter-religious hatred in violation of all international documents and UNESCO principles," he said.

The Russian mission resents "the Kiev nationalist regime’s plans to plunder the Kiev Pechersk Lavra," he said. "The Lavra is not only the spiritual cradle of Christianity in Russia, but is also a UNESCO world heritage site. It is our common mission to ensure the safety of its priceless relics."

The Russian diplomat recalled that Orthodox believers and the Lavra’s monks are subjected to daily insults and persecution while "the so-called Ukrainian ministry of culture is planning to seize churches and organize exhibitions and performances there."

"We hope that the UNESCO Secretariat will keep its word and will not take part in the attempts to remove Orthodox relics from Ukraine," he stressed.

UNESCO told TASS earlier that it is not involved in any operations linked with the removal of relics from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra.

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR ) released a statement by SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin, who pointed out that, according to available information, "the globalist elites, known for their habit of appropriating others’ assets, are stepping up their efforts to plunder Ukraine."

"According to the SVR, an agreement has been reached between the Kiev authorities and UNESCO on the removal of Christian artifacts, including holy relics, from the territory of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra and their subsequent transfer to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of ‘saving them from Russian missile attacks'," Naryshkin stressed. He also said that an inventory of church property had already been taken and financial resources allocated to transport the items to Europe. Vehicles have been prepared. Some of them are equipped with refrigeration units.