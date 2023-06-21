Head of World Union of Old Believers says papal envoy could visit Moscow soon

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Leonid Sevastyanov, the head of the World Union of Old Believers, has told TASS that Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, whom Pope Francis appointed as an envoy for Ukrainian settlement, could travel to Moscow soon.

"I have just received a letter from the Pope with the confirmation that one of these days, most likely before the end of this week, he will be sending his envoy Cardinal Zuppi to Moscow. The purpose of the visit is to build and promote the atmosphere of peace," he said.

According to Sevastyanov, the Pope hopes that his efforts will be justified.

Zuppi previously visited Kiev, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and religious representatives. The cardinal also said that the Vatican's plan to resolve the conflict includes his trip to Moscow. According to the cardinal, there is interest and expectation from the Russian government. Zuppi said that he would be received by the government and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Zuppi’s mission

Pope Francis mentioned the peace mission to reporters on his way back from a trip to Budapest in late April. He provided no details, saying only that the mission wouldn’t be public.

The Pope initially said that he was ready to go to Kiev himself, but only on the condition that he could visit Moscow as well.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin previously explained that the mission didn’t seek to start mediation straight away, but aimed at improving the climate for bringing peace closer.

Russia has spoken positively about any attempts to facilitate a peaceful settlement, while Kiev has stated that it does not need mediators. Pope Francis expressed confidence in an interview that peace is possible whenever the opposing sides can talk to each other, including through someone else.