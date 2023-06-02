Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin remained unchanged over the week and amounted to 80%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from May 22 to 28 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 80% of respondents answered positively (remained unchanged over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 0.2% and amounted to 76.3%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 52.9% (+0.6%) and 49.9% (-0.7%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 62.3% of respondents (+0.3% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 36.9% of respondents (+0.8%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 33.4% (+1%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 18.8% (+1.2%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 9.6% (+0.8%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.9% (remained unchanged), with the CPRF supported by 10.5% (+0.1%). The LDPR got 9.3% (-0.1%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.8% (+0.1% over the week), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.4% (-0.3% over the week).