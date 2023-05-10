Russian embassy school in Warsaw reopens in new location — principal

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian embassy’s school in Warsaw has reopened in a new location, its principal, Leonid Shchukin, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The learning process has begun," he said.

According to the principal, all 18 student groups are ready for classes and have all necessary equipment at their disposal. "All the teachers are in place; all are in their classrooms. Today the normal learning process is underway according to schedule," he added.

On the morning of April 29, Polish authorities began forcefully seizing the building housing the school under the Russian embassy in Poland, which it had occupied for decades. Its staff was told to vacate the premises by 7 p.m. on the same day. The Russian embassy in Poland deemed Warsaw’s actions as illegal.

Over recent days, several vacant apartments in the embassy’s residential compound have been refitted to accommodate the school. About 30-40 pupils attending grades 1 through 11 are continuing with their studies. As the school principal attested, final examinations and state certification would take place at the end of the school year in full accordance with all deadlines and regulations.