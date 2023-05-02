Putin praises late designer for turning Russian fashion into fine art

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev who passed away on April 30 at the age of 85.

"We have lost Vyacheslav Zaitsev, a talented person and a generous soul who devoted himself to creative work and did a lot to advance the domestic fashion industry, really turning it into fine art. Through his unique and original works, Vyacheslav Zaitsev created a festive atmosphere, bringing joy and the gift of beauty to the people," Putin said in his message published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

The head of state was confident that the family, friends, colleagues and students of the great master would always keep his memory alive in their hearts.