Prominent ballet taken off calendar at Bolshoi Theater over LGBT concerns

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia has removed the Nureyev ballet from its calendar, General Director of the Bolshoi Vladimir Urin said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Nureyev play was removed from the repertoire in connection with the recently signed law <...> which absolutely unambiguously outlines the issues related to propaganda of non-traditional values," he said.

He noted that this play falls within the scope of this law. "So it is absolutely natural that as soon as this law was signed, the theater made a decision to take this play off the theater’s schedule," he added.

On December 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, sex changes and pedophilia. According to the amendments made to the law on information, information technologies and information protection as well as other documents, such propaganda is completely forbidden on social networks, in media outlets, movies and commercials.

The ballet "Nureyev" with music by Ilya Demutsky, direction and set design by Kirill Serebrennikov and choreography by Yury Posokhov, premiered at the Bolshoi Theater in December 2017.