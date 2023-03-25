Russian explorers break 1994 record for hot air balloon flight distance set by Japanese

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The hot air balloon of Russian adventurers Fyodor Konyukhov and Ivan Menyaylo has covered the distance of more than 2,368 kilometers, thus they have broken the world flight distance record set by Japanese explorers in 1994, the satellite navigation site that tracks the flight reported on Saturday.

The Russian-made PhosAgro hot air balloon is currently flying at about 60 kilometers per hour at an altitude of about 4,000 meters over the Krasnoyarsk Region, north of the Putorana Plateau. Konyukhov and Menyaylo, president of the Russian Ballooning Federation, went on the balloon ride from the Murmansk Region on Friday at about 05:00 a.m. Moscow time.