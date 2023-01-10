Oscar-winning film director Mikhalkov hospitalized, receiving essential care

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Renowned film director, veteran actor and Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia Nikita Mikhalkov said that he would remain in the hospital where he is being examined and getting essential medical care.

On January 5, the director’s press service told TASS that Mikhalkov was hospitalized with the flu. The Baza Telegram channel claimed that he was hospitalized due to COVID pneumonia and doctors allegedly assessed his condition as serious.

"Given the amount of preposterous information in the media and on social networks about me which has little to do with reality, you may find reliable news about my health as usual, God willing, first hand, on my official Telegram channel <…>. I would like to say that so far I will remain in the hospital, and I will continue undergoing tests and receiving all necessary treatment," the director wrote on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He also thanked everyone concerned about his health.

The 77-year-old moviemaker won the Academy Award for the Best Foreign Language Film with Burnt by the Sun in 1994. He is also a full cavalier of the order For the Merit to the Fatherland.