Air defenses destroy unidentified object in Saratov Region — governor

TASS: December 29. Air defenses destroyed an unidentified object in the Engels district of the Saratov Region, Regional Governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Air defenses were at work on the territory of the Engels district. An unidentified object was destroyed. Emergency services were sent to the scene. There is no threat to the security of residents," the governor said.

Untrue information about the need of evacuation from Engels is again being spread in the region, he said.

"I request residents to keep calm. No evacuation from the city is required," the governor stressed.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier, air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone as it was approaching the military airfield in Engels overnight to December 26. Three servicemen were killed by the drone’s fragments. The aircraft at the airfield were not damaged, it said.