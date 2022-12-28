Nuclear energy may become key area of cooperation for Russia, Uzbekistan — ambassador

TASHKENT, December 28. /TASS/. Nuclear energy can become a priority area of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan, Russian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The flagship area of bilateral cooperation, of course, can be interaction in nuclear energy and the construction of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan," he said.

"Today, the Rosatom [nuclear] state corporation and the Uzatom agency are working on a draft general contract for the construction of a nuclear power plant," the ambassador added.

Bo now, engineering surveys have been completed at the site selected for the construction of the plant, he said.

Malginov specified that the nuclear power plant would save about 3 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

"Besides that, more than 8,000 new jobs will be created in Uzbekistan during the construction and operation of the plant," the ambassador stressed. He noted that Rosatom plans to involve local construction companies, suppliers of materials and equipment in the project.