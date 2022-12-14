Runet Prize awarded to two special projects by TASS

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Two special projects of Russia’s TASS news agency were awarded Runet Prize 2022 during a ceremony held in Moscow on Tuesday night, a TASS correspondent reported.

One special project, created in cooperation with Alisher Usmanov’s ‘Art, science and sports’ charity organization and headlined ‘Russia’s Golden Ring: special view,’ received the award in the ‘Tourism and hospitality industry’ nomination.

The ‘AI Era’ project, created in partnership with the Russian Association of Electronic Communications, was awarded the ‘Science, Technology and Innovations’ prize.

The Runet Prize is an annual national-level award to companies, projects and mobile apps of Russia’s national internet domain. It has been awarded since 2004.

The event is organized by the Russian Association of Electronic Communications (RAEC), with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation and the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives. TASS is an information partner of the award.